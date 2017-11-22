Jordan Henderson tells Liverpool to learn from Sevilla disappointment

Jordan Henderson has told his fellow Liverpool players that they can never let a lead slip in such spectacular fashion again after surrendering a three-goal advantage to draw with Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the interval 3-0 up following a Roberto Firmino brace and Sadio Mané header but, like in the 2016 Europa League final between the two clubs, Sevilla produced a spectacular second-half comeback.

Wissam Ben Yedder brought the hosts within one goal of Liverpool, first notching a 52nd-minute header then winning and converting a penalty, before Guido Pizarro struck in stoppage time to ensure that the points would be shared.

“We have let ourselves down,” Henderson said. “The performance in the second half undid all the good work we did in the first. We were disciplined, kept the ball at the right times, scored brilliant goals and defended well. Even though I thought they had good chances in the first half I thought we defended well.

“It just felt as though we didn’t start well in the second half, straight from the kick off, and we didn’t recover. They scored the first and the crowd got up. They started to have a good go and it becomes difficult then.”

The Liverpool captain echoed Klopp's post-match comments by claiming Liverpool simply “did not play football” after re-emerging for the second half, despite the fact that victory would have been enough to qualify for the knock-out phase and win Group E outright.

Instead, Liverpool must avoid defeat to Spartak Moscow at Anfield on 6 December in order to be assured of a place in the last-16 and though they remain favourites to top the group, Henderson is adamant that there can be no further slip-ups in a fortnight's time.

“It doesn’t feel good but at the same time when we come to look at the table it is still in our own hands. We are top of the group, we have to try and stay positive,” he said.