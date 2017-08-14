Jordan Matthews suffers chip fracture in first practice with Bills

Jordan Matthews suffered an immediate setback in his Buffalo Bills career following a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Newly acquired wide receiver Jordan Matthews is considered "week-to-week" after suffering a chest injury in his first practice with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills traded for Matthews in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last week after jettisoning Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams. Ironically, Buffalo will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday for a preseason game.

Buffalo announced on Monday that Matthews had sustained a chip fracture in his sternum.

The Bills sent cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles for Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.