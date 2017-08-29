Jordan rejoins Sporting while Katsande closes in on Kaizer Chiefs milestone

Jordan has returned to Sporting for a second spell, while Katsande will make his 200th appearance for Chiefs against Cape Town City on September 13

Bidvest Wits have again agreed to send striker Liam Jordaan out on loan to Sporting Club de Portugal for the 2017/18 season.

Jordan, 19, spent last season on loan at Sporting, and he did enough to convince the Portuguese side that he deserved abother season in Europe.

It became evident that the South Africa international would return to Portugal for another year after Wits CEO Jose Ferreira confirmed that they were in talks with Sporting.

Jordan is expected to feature heavily for Sporting II in the Segunda Liga and work his way up during the course of the campaign.

Back home, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is closing in on a rare milestone of 200 appearances for a single club.

The 31-year-old is currently sitting on 199 official games for the Glamour Boys.

Katsande will become only the third player in the current Amakhosi squad to reach the milestone after Itumeleng Khune and Siphiwe Tshabalala when they lock horns with Cape Town City on September 13.

The tough-tackling midfielder made his Amakhosi debut against Orlando Pirates on September 10, 2011 in the MTN 8 final, replacing Tshabalala in the 81st minute.

Since then, Katsande has never looked back, and he's now one of the most reliable players in the Chiefs team.