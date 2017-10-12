Jordan says super teams make the rest 'garbage'

Michael Jordan is worried about the super teams in the NBA and believes they are hurting the rest of the league.

NBA great Michael Jordan is not a fan of super teams, saying they made the rest of the league "garbage".

Jordan said having a couple of teams dominate the league every year hurt the competition both on and off the court.

"I think it's going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint," Jordan told Cigar Aficionado magazine.

"You're going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they're going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment."

The super teams in question likely refer to the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, both of whom have won the NBA championship the past three years.

The two teams are already favourites to face off against each other again, with the Warriors predicted to win the title for the third time in four years in 2018.

Interestingly enough, Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls when they won multiple titles in the 1990s, along with Steve Kerr, who is the head coach of the Warriors.

Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, is likely concerned about his team on a competitive and business level. The team has only made the play-offs thrice since the 2001-02 season.