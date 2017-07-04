Jos Buttler and Alex Hales strike a special relationship with baseball

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales guested in Tuesday night’s baseball Home Run Derby in Hyde Park and, while multimillion dollar contracts with the LA Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox might not be on the table just yet, both did England cricket proud.

The event, organised by Major League Baseball as a stunt towards its goal of spreading America’s Pastime to the UK, saw Buttler turn out for a five-person Boston Red Sox team. England ODI and T20 colleague Hales played for the Dodgers.

Hales, first up into the batting cage, took a while to get going in his allotted two-minute slot. One early shot saw him down on one knee for a glorious off-drive but not, sadly, a sailing, soaring home run.

But the Nottinghamshire man found his range, and hit six homers, for a total of eight points (shots in the final 30 seconds counting double).

Buttler could not match him, and scored five points total. His penalty?

“We were going to have a fiver on it,” said Hales. “But decided that the one who lost ought to go home wearing the baseball uniform.”

At the time of writing, it is not certain if Lancashire’s Buttler is still clad in the famous red-and-white of the Boston team, but both players enjoyed their time with the baseball stars over here on a Fourth of July goodwill mission.

“It was great fun, we are both desperate for another go,” Buttler told Telegraph Sport. “I hit my first one all right and I thought: ‘Oh yeah this is going to be good.' But you feel the pressure of being under the clock, and you want to do well. I hadn’t realised how far [the baseball pros] are hitting them. They swing so easy, and they were going miles into the crowd.”

Certainly the former All-Stars on display such as Carlos Pena, Cliff Floyd and Shawn Green give the ball a terrific whack, hitting well over 330 feet.

Baseball’s goal is to have a game here by 2019, so events such as Tuesday’s are part of an ambassadorial drive. And Buttler explained that the Hyde Park shindig is spreading cricket’s good news as well.

“Carlos Pena is really interested in cricket and is desperate to go to Lord’s on Wednesday to see the England Test guys training,” said Buttler.

“There’s definitely some crossovers in the sports. In T20 cricket now, we really look at baseball, their technique and how they hit the ball. It is pretty similar.”

One difference, as yet, is the rewards on offer. Green, now retired, signed a six-year deal with the LA Dodgers for $84 million in 1999. Even the new Sky deal isn’t going to cover that for England’s players.