Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali lead the way as England clinch series win against West Indies with one game to spare

Their stand of 77 in eight overs proved the difference for England: Getty

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali helped England pull off a remarkable Duckworth-Lewis victory in the fourth one-day international against West Indies to settle this one-day series with a game to spare.

Eoin Morgan’s team looked dead and buried in their pursuit of 357 when they were reduced to 181 for five in the 28th over of their reply. At that stage, the hosts were 51 runs behind on DL after a brilliant five-wicket burst from West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph.

However, Buttler and Moeen produced a scintillating stand of 77 in eight overs to flip this contest on its head and by the time the rain that eventually proved terminal stopped play after 35.1 overs of the chase, England were six runs ahead.

This was the second time in four days Moeen has proved to be a match-winner for his country following his 53-ball century against the same opposition in Bristol last Sunday. This innings of 48 from 25 balls was not as explosive but, alongside Buttler’s 43 from 35 deliveries, it ultimately proved the difference in this contest.

View photos Jason Roy hit a quickfire 84 to get England off to a strong start (Getty Images) More

The result, which gives England an unassailable 3-0 lead ahead of Friday’s series finale in Southampton, was harsh on West Indies.

They had looked certain to keep the series alive following Joseph’s career-best haul of five for 56 and the earlier blistering innings of 176 from Evin Lewis that had left England needing to pull off the third-biggest run chase in ODI history to win this match.

But they will be left to rue a collective lapse in discipline at a critical stage of this contest that allowed Moeen and Buttler to steal an unlikely win for their team.

The result at least gives England some good news after the relentless negativity of the previous 24 hours that had followed Ben Stokes’ ill-advised night out in Bristol on Sunday.

View photos Evin Lewis celebrates bringing up his century (AFP/Getty Images) More

Stokes and Alex Hales were both stood down for this match after the incident in Bristol and the latter returned to the city a day later to give police a witness statement to help with their ongoing investigation into the incident that has rocked England’s Ashes preparations.

It at least gave an opportunity to Jason Roy, who was dropped during the Champions Trophy earlier this summer, and the Surrey opener returned to form with 84 from 66 balls at the top of the order in place of Hales to get England’s chase off to a good start.

Read More