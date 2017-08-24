Jose Ferreira: Orlando Pirates have never shown interest in Jabulani Shongwe

Shongwe has been out in the cold ever since the club revealed that he was not in Gavin Hunt's plans for the 2017/18 season

Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira has confirmed they have had offers for Jabulani Shongwe, some of which they and the player declined.

"Shongwe is currently our player. There are clubs interested in his services. Some offers have been declined by the player himself and some by the club," Ferreira told Independent Media.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been linked to both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but Ferreira has set the record straight, saying they have had no interest from the Buccaneers.

"Pirates is not one of those teams. If they wanted the player they would have told me by now. I've engaged Pirates a lot, but they haven't said anything about Shongwe," Ferreira said.

In the process of keeping himself fit, Shongwe has been playing for Bafana's Chan squad which failed to qualify for the showpiece to be held in Kenya next year.

Ferreira is confident that Shongwe will find a new home before the transfer window closes, provided the offer is right.

"Shongwe will move in this transfer window if the right offer does come. At the moment, I am not at liberty to mention the names of the teams whose offers we have declined," Ferreira said.