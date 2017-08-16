Who is Jose Izquierdo? Everything you need to know about Brighton & Hove Albion's £16m record signing

The South Coast club have secured a work permit for the Colombian, breaking their transfer record for a third time this summer

Brighton & Hove Albion have smashed their transfer record for a third time in the summer window after confirming the arrival of Colombia international Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge, subject to international clearance

The club's head of recruitment, Paul Winstanley, travelled to Bruges at the beginning of August in view of agreeing a deal with the club, the player and his representatives, before Albion took to social media to announce the deal.

A transfer had been reliant on a medical, which the winger passed before the Seagulls' opening Premier League game against Manchester City, and a work permit has now been granted, with just international clearance to be received.

It is thought the fee for Izquierdo is around £13.5 million, rising to £16m.

“Jose is someone we have been aware of for some time and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years," manager Chris Hughton said.

“He’s been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title, in 2015-16, he was also Belgium’s Player of the Year.