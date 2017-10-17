Jose Mourinho accuses media of making up Manchester United contract talks and PSG move speculation

Jose Mourinho has rejected claims that he is on the verge of signing a five-year contract extension at Manchester United and that he is looking to leave the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, and instead blamed the media for kicking up a storm surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

With United turning their attentions back towards the Champions League ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Benfica, Mourinho’s contract situation has dominated the headlines following quotes that the Portuguese manager gave at the weekend about the “special” circumstances unfolding in Paris.

Mourinho also confirmed that he will not end his managerial career at Old Trafford, and his remarks triggered a wave of reports that the Portuguese was eyeing a move to PSG if United held out on contract talks.

But in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Mourinho accused the media of fabricating both stories, and insisted that he remains committed to his current contract at United with talks about any renewal yet to begin.

“I think you English media have the answer for that because on one day it says I am going to sign a five year contract worth £1bn per season and then the next day you say that I am leaving and going to PSG – I think that is the answer,” Mourinho said.

“The answer is that nothing is happening; I am not signing a new five year contract and I am not leaving for PSG.

“I am at Man United and that is it. I have a contract I don't think there is an answer for that.”

Mourinho will hope that his squad will put any off-field distraction behind them and take a major step towards qualification for the last-16. A victory against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday night will give United nine points from nine and keep them top of Group A, in which they currently lead FC Basel and CSKA Moscow by three points.