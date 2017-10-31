Jose Mourinho aims pointed comment at Manchester United fans in Benfica programme notes

Jose Mourinho has continued a bizarre row with sections of the Old Trafford crowd - PA

Jose Mourinho has aimed another dig at Manchester United's home support, writing in his Benfica programme notes that he hopes fans enjoy the game 'more than some of you did against Tottenham'.

There were groans at Old Trafford during Saturday's win over Spurs when Mourinho replaced Marcus Rashford with Anthony Martial, with many in the ground feeling Romelu Lukaku should have been hooked instead.

Mourinho was fully vindicated as Lukaku and Martial linked up to earn Man Utd a much needed victory, and the former Chelsea manager made an ambiguous 'shushing' gesture to the cameras at full time.

Some have argued the celebration was a message to pundits who have questioned Mourinho's approach in big games, while it could also be interpreted as a signal to disgruntled fans.

Mourinho wrote in the matchday programme United Review, reported by the Daily Mirror: "I hope that you enjoy the game more than some of you did against Tottenham."

Never one to shy away from potential conflict, Mourinho's comments threaten to stoke tensions between himself and sections of the fanbase despite Man Utd being well-placed in three competitions.

Lukaku made an explosive start to his Man Utd career, but has not scored in his last three Premier League appearances. His record in 'the big games' has been held against him, but Mourinho launched a vehement defence of his most expensive summer purchase.