Jose Mourinho's ‘big-game approach’ worked against Liverpool - but will it be enough to win United the title?

It was a ‘Jose Mourinho team comes to Anfield, sit deep and takes a point’ episode. We had all seen this one before. Personally, I don’t bother with the most storied rivalry in English football anymore. It’s all repeats.

All jokes aside, there were times when this 0-0 stalemate between the country’s two most successful football clubs felt like a re-run of last season’s corresponding fixture, played on the same October weekend, with the points shared and no goal scored. Déjà vu.

United’s team sheet alone suggested they had set out for the same result, with Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford replaced by Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial, who fulfilled a more reserved role than normal.

Yet if Mourinho’s set-up was predictable, it was also out of sync with how his side has played at the start of this Premier League campaign. Some suggested that 21 goals in seven games with only two shipped in return against the divisions lesser lights would see United carry this swash-buckling style forward into meetings with the rest of the ‘top six’.

Mourinho has, after all, made a habit of wryly criticising “defensive football” in recent months.

The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have come under his glare for playing a fashionable three-man defence, which he claims it is actually a five-man backline and therefore conservative. Mourinho has also claimed that the Premier League is becoming increasingly defensive, despite an upward trend in goals-per-game during recent years. His words have generally suggested that he is edging towards a more expansive style.

Mourinho, however, is a politician with his words - applying spin and nuance in order to obtain a slither of psychological advantage. In his deeds, he is a pragmatist - doing whatever necessary to win or, failing that, not lose. The signs that a functional performance like this would come have been there all season.