Jose Mourinho's debut season at Manchester United hinges on Europa League final result

Paul Scholes believes the outcome Manchester United’s Europa League final is the difference between a season of success and failure.

Jose Mourinho is looking to win his third piece of silverware in his debut season in Stockholm on Wednesday night after already picking up the Community Shield and the League Cup.

The Europa League – or Uefa Cup as it was previously known – is the only trophy missing from United’s impressive cabinet.

However, it is not only a trophy on the line, with Champions League qualification the prize for the winner in Sweden.

A sixth-place finish in the Premier League has made Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford a disappointment, but Scholes believes all that will be forgotten should they prevail against Ajax.

"It would be a very good one, I'd say. A great one? It's difficult to tell because the league's your bread and butter," Scholes told Sky Sports.

"That's the one where you are judged over 38 games and to finish sixth isn't really good enough. Everybody at the club knows that and the manager will know that.

"It's been half a disappointing season I suppose league-wise, although with 10 draws at home it's been close for them.

"It's been a season which has been difficult to judge. It could have been a lot better than it has been league-wise. United should have won every one of the 10 drawn games.

"They've not been far away. There's possibly another 20 points they should have had in their draws.

"It's been a difficult year for him (Mourinho) but it's a massive game tonight and they need to get into the Champions League then be competitive next year as well.

"Obviously the Champions League is where the club should be, it's where a club the size of Manchester United should be every year.

"They shouldn't just be in it, they should be in with a chance of winning the Champions League."