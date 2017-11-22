Jose Mourinho's evolving Manchester United side visit Basel with Champions League demons to exorcise

Cast your mind back, if you can, to December of 2011. Specifically, the first Wednesday of the month at roughly 9.30pm. It’s a night that’s likely to draw a dismissive head-shake or a knowing roll of the eyes from those Manchester United fans that remember it well. For this was the evening that, just seven months after reaching the Champions League final at Wembley, Sir Alex Ferguson’s men were ignominiously dumped out of the competition’s group stages by FC Basel.

It was a typically raucous European night at the St Jakob-Park, with 36,894 fans in attendance to watch the hosts beat a side that, despite their achievements that same year, were very much caught in transition. Both Gary Neville and Paul Scholes had retired earlier that year - though one would later briefly return – while the likes of Phil Jones and Danny Welbeck were still cutting their teeth at Old Trafford. As such, it fell to Alexander Frei to down this liminal team with a late header and see Basel through to the last 16 for the first time since 2002.

Ferguson, as expected, was blunt and to the point as he reflected upon defeat, conceding that his side would now have to pay the “penalty” of Europa League football for their shortcomings. "The opportunities we had we didn't take and that was really the story of the game,” he said. “It is not the best news but that is our penalty for not qualifying.”

Fast forward almost six years and United, under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, return to Switzerland with a point to prove and demons to exorcise. Unlike their last visit, though, qualification to the knockout stages is all but guaranteed. Mourinho’s men need simply a point to progress – a result that seems likely given their swashbuckling victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.