Jose Mourinho 'surprised' to have been offered Nemanja Matic by Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he was “surprised” to have been offered Nemanja Matic in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese received a call from Matic's agent over the summer offering him the chance to buy the Serbian.

Mourinho did just that, signing the midfielder for £40m in what has proved to be a shrewd bit of business with Matic playing every minute of United’s Premier League season so far.

Chelsea’s willingness to sell Matic, who has repeatedly impressed at his new club, drew widespread criticism – and Mourinho himself has admitted he was surprised to be offered the opportunity to sign the 29-year-old.

"I was surprised when [Matic's] agent called me to say 'do you want him?' " Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"I was surprised, but he's an agent I know well. Normally he's very direct and objective, he doesn't waste time, he doesn't try to get people to be interested in his players to improve their situation at their club.

"Normally he's very straightforward, so when he told me 'you can have him if you want', of course I want."

Matic makes his first return to Stamford Bridge this weekend since leaving Chelsea in the summer, with United set to take on Antonio Conte’s Blues.

Matic has emerged as United's top summer signing (Getty)