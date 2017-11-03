Jose Mourinho appears before judge in Spain on tax fraud case
Jose Mourinho has appeared before a Spanish judge to answer questions regarding accusations of tax fraud.
The Manchester United manager is being accused by Spanish prosecutors of defrauding the country's tax authorities of €3.3 million (£2.94m) in unpaid taxes in 2011 and 2012. A charge he strenuously denies.
The money in question involves revenues from image rights.
The 54-year-old Portuguese coach was in charge of Real Madrid from 2010-2013.
Mourinho is the latest football figure to be targeted by tax authorities in Spain. Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of €4.1 million (£3.65m) from income made from image rights.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated by Spanish tax authorities.
What is Mourinho alleged to have done?
The Spanish authorities opened a case against the 54 year-old in June for alleged tax evasion during his time as Real Madrid boss. It is claimed he did not declare revenue related to his image rights in 2011 and 2012 and owes the Spanish state around £2.9m.
What has Mourinho said?
He has said very little on the matter. His representatives, Gestifute Media, issued a statement in June insisting Mourinho had complied with his tax obligations. It said Mourinho had paid more than €26 million (£23m) in tax in Spain at an average rate of more than 41 per cent and that, in 2015, he had accepted "regularisation proposals" and a settlement agreement regarding previous years. The statement continued: "The Spanish government in turn, through the tax department, issued a certificate in which it attested that he had regularised his position and was in compliance with all his tax obligations."
Is this an unusual case?
Not really. The Spanish authorities have been cracking down on allegations of tax fraud and a number of leading figures in football have been investigated. Argentinians Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi have all been punished for tax evasion in recent years, while Cristiano Ronaldo is currently fighting tax fraud charges and strenuously denies wrongdoing. Messi was fined €2.1m (£1.8m) and received a 21-month prison sentence last year after he and his father were found guilty of defrauding the tax department to the tune of €4.1m (£3.5m). Messi is not expected to serve time in jail.