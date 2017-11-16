Jose Mourinho is right, Arsenal will get more rest over Christmas than any Premier League club

Arsenal's fixtures are well spread out across the festive period: Getty

Jose Mourinho was right, this time. Arsene Wenger's Arsenal can count themselves fortunate as they will benefit from more rest than any other Premier League club over this season’s hectic Christmas period.

The Manchester United manager wished Wenger’s side a “happy Christmas” on Wednesday after noting how schedulers had granted them a five-day break over the festive period.

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Friday 22 December, the opening match of the Premier League’s 19th round of fixtures this season, but do not play again until 28 December, away to Crystal Palace.

In an interview with The Mirror, Mourinho said: “Do you think it is possible for Arsenal to play 22 December and 28 December? Do you think it is possible?

“You know, I wish them a happy Christmas because they are going to have a Christmas while others they play 23-26.”

With 11 rounds of fixtures squeezed into the next six weeks rather than the usual eight or nine, Premier League clubs are preparing for an unprecedented winter fixture pile-up.

Over the holiday period itself, all 20 will play four times but as Mourinho highlights, some will have longer breaks between matches than others.

By calculating the time between each club's four fixtures, we can approximate the amount of 'rest' their player will have over Christmas.

Time between matches per club over Christmas

23 December - 3 January

The winners

Arsenal will indeed have more time to rest than any other top-flight club, with an average break of almost four days between games.

After the trip to Crystal Palace, Wenger’s side travel to the Hawthorns on New Year’s Eve and, having opened the festive period at home to Liverpool, they close it by hosting Chelsea on the evening of 3 January.