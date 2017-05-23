Jose Mourinho backs 'people of Manchester to pull together as one' as United react to terror attack

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed “the people of Manchester to pull together as one” after at least 22 people were killed in Tuesday night’s terror attack.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that at least 22 people have died and 59 people injured after a lone suicide bomber triggered an explosion at the Manchester Arena towards the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

United are due to face Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Stolckholm, scene of a separate terror attack last month, and the club were granted permission to cancel their regulatory press conference ahead of the match following the tragic events.

As a result, Mourinho spoke to the club, with manager’s quotes released on Twitter through the official club account.

"We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families,” Mourinho said.

"We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job. It's a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game.

"I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

United held a minute's silence ahead of their final training session at Carrington before travelling to Stockholm for the Europa League final.

The club's official Twitter account shared a picture of the players, heads bowed in contemplation, as they tried to come to terms with the attack at Manchester Arena which has killed at least 22 people - including many children.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night, and the effect this has had on everyone here at the club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening's pre-match press conference in Stockholm," said a club statement.

"We are sure that in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time."