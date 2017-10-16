Jose Mourinho claims Paul Pogba 'isn't happy' with France role as he prepares for Manchester United comeback

Jose Mourinho has caused a potential rift between Paul Pogba and the France national team by claiming he is unhappy with his role under Didier Deschamps.

Pogba, who has not featured for Manchester United since limping off with a hamstring injury in September, has not scored for France since November 2016 during the win over Sweden.

And Mourinho has questioned whether that lack of international form is due to him playing alongside Blaise Matuidi and insisted that Pogba “isn’t happy” with that role.

“He can make football history. He has talent,” Mourinho said of his record signing.

“We (Manchester United) have the balance in midfield to occupy space better. With Blaise Matuidi in the France team, I think he isn't happy.”