Jose Mourinho confirms Manchester United will try to sign Gareth Bale if Real Madrid don't want him

Manchester United will try to sign Gareth Bale if it's made clear that he is not in Real Madrid's plans next season: Getty

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will "fight other coaches" to sign Gareth Bale if the Wales international does not play for Real Madrid against his Manchester United side in Tuesday’s Uefa Super Cup.

United are desperate to make a big-name signing this summer, despite spending £75m on Romelu Lukaku early in the transfer window, and 28-year-old Bale looks the most likely option given that Antoine Griezmann looks to be staying at Atletico Madrid and Neymar has left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Independent revealed last month how United still believe they can sign the former Tottenham winger this summer if Real decide to let him go, and Mourinho has spoken for the first time publicly about his plans if United receive the green light to go after Bale.

“If he's not in the club's plans, I will be waiting to fight with other coaches that would want him on their team,” said Mourinho ahead of Tuesday’s Super Cup encounter against the reigning Champions League holders.

"But if he [Bale] plays tomorrow, that's the best confirmation that he's wanted by the team,” he added.

United have long-term interest in Bale that dates back to them missing out on his signature when he left Spurs for Real in 2013. It’s understood that United are the only club that Bale would return to England to sign for, given the wages that he would demand as well as the huge transfer fee that would rival the £86m that he cost four years ago.