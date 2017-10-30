Jose Mourinho criticises Manchester United fans for their treatment of Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho has rounded on Manchester United fans for their treatment of Romelu Lukaku as his goal drought continued against Tottenham.

Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Spurs saw striker Lukaku fail to score for a fifth successive game but he did set up substitute Anthony Martial's 81st-minute winner, moments after hitting the post with a header.

The Belgian striker has netted 11 goals for the club this season and Mourinho questioned the home support's treatment of the £75m man.

"I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don't support him so much because he gives everything," he told MUTV. I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference.

"I don't think it is fair at all. So, I'm a bit disappointed - but not with him. With him (I am) very pleased."

As well as the reactions from the crowd to Lukaku's performance that irked him, Mourinho also heard some jeers around Old Trafford on Saturday greeting his decision to replace Marcus Rashford with Martial in the 70th minute.

At the final whistle the manager held a finger to his lips as he looked directly into a television camera.

He later said in his post-match press conference when asked about the gesture: "Some people speak too much...calm down, relax." And he added: "Enjoy the football. Don't be speaking all the time so much, anticipating scenarios, trying to put pressure on people. Relax and enjoy football."

Lukaku is without a goal in five games (Getty) More