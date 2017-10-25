Jose Mourinho delighted with Manchester United's response at Swansea after Huddersfield defeat

Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United's application after a 2-0 EFL Cup win at Swansea.

Three days after blaming his players' attitude for defeat at Huddersfield, the Portuguese hailed a much-improved performance as Jesse Lingard's first brace for the club sealed a place in the quarter-finals.

It was just what United needed after the shock of their first Premier League defeat of the season, although Swansea were accommodating hosts at the Liberty Stadium.

Lingard scored twice to book Manchester United's place in the quarter-finals (Getty) More

"Since the first minute we felt like we were in the game, we were pressing high, we were comfortable on the pitch," he told Sky Sports. "It was good. We were solid, we were comfortable, we were in control.

"We were really comfortable, our attitude was very good. I'm really happy; no injuries so a good day for us."