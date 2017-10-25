Jose Mourinho delighted with Manchester United's response at Swansea after Huddersfield defeat
Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United's application after a 2-0 EFL Cup win at Swansea.
Three days after blaming his players' attitude for defeat at Huddersfield, the Portuguese hailed a much-improved performance as Jesse Lingard's first brace for the club sealed a place in the quarter-finals.
It was just what United needed after the shock of their first Premier League defeat of the season, although Swansea were accommodating hosts at the Liberty Stadium.
"Since the first minute we felt like we were in the game, we were pressing high, we were comfortable on the pitch," he told Sky Sports. "It was good. We were solid, we were comfortable, we were in control.
"We were really comfortable, our attitude was very good. I'm really happy; no injuries so a good day for us."
Mourinho said after victory over Burton in the previous round that United would be better off without this competition on their itinerary, suggesting they would be fresher for Europe.
In a bid to keep his squad fit Mourinho made seven changes for the tie, with only Lingard, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial remaining from the side shocked on Saturday, and the 54-year-old was particularly pleased with the performances of 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe and 20-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay.
"I think they did both well," he added. "I'd say Scott probably very well because he was really comfortable and strong in midfield. Axel I think he started a little bit shaky but then he got stability and had also a good performance."
With half a dozen senior players sidelined through injury, Mourinho revealed that only centre-back Phil Jones was likely to recover in time for Saturday's Premier League clash with title rivals Tottenham.
"I think Jones will be because today he was on the bench and if I needed him he was ready," he said. "Apart from that I have no news."