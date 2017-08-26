Jose Mourinho delighted by Manchester United are not dropping points at home after Leicester victory

Jose Mourinho's side sit top of the Premier League table heading into the international break: Getty

Jose Mourinho hailed his Manchester United players for putting their old demons behind them and earning a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a disciplined Leicester City side at Old Trafford.

United regularly dropped points at home to teams they were expected to beat last season, drawing with the likes of Burnley, Bournemouth and relegated Hull City.

Early signs now suggest that United have put such struggles behind them and, after the win, Mourinho was pleased with the dominance shown by his players.

“We didn’t have many matches last season where we played 90 minutes with the control we had today,” the United manager said.

“Is [Jamie] Vardy a very dangerous player? I would say one of the most dangerous in the Premier League. Was he dangerous today? No. Why? Because we played so well to control that.

“Were Leicester very dangerous against Arsenal? Yes they were, I watched the match three times. Were they dangerous against us? No. Why? Because of us.

“We had a very good and solid performance. After the penalty, when you miss a penalty with half an hour to go, normally there is there is a collapse. That didn't happen.

“We kept playing, we kept creating, kept getting the corners and in the end, it was from a corner that we scored the first goal.”

Craig Shakespeare, meanwhile, was disappointed that his players would leave Old Trafford with nothing to show for their efforts after a dogged display.

Leicester held United at bay for 70 minutes, with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denying Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot early on in the second half.

Substitute Marcus Rashford, however, eventually found the breakthrough, finishing first-time from a corner. Marouane Fellani added a controversial second in the closing stages.

“We knew we'd have to frustrate coming here and for large parts of the game we did that and did it really well,” Shakespeare said.

“Of course, we needed to do a bit better with the ball at times but I felt for large chunks of the game we frustrated, restricted.

“We knew they'd have their moments and they managed to capitalise on those big moments.”