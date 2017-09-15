Jose Mourinho does not know when Paul Pogba will return but admits Manchester United 'need' and 'miss' him

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he has no idea when Paul Pogba will be fit again, but is certain that the midfielder’s absence will not derail Manchester United’s Premier League title challenge.

Pogba is widely expected to be out for between a month and six weeks after damaging his hamstring just 18 minutes into Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Basel.

Marouane Fellaini, who replaced him as a substitute, is likely to step into the starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League home match against Everton, with Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick also in contention.

Mourinho refused to elaborate on suggestions that Pogba has aggravated a long-term hamstring problem, or claims that the midfielder has been working with a personal trainer against club advice.

The United manager would only say he expects Pogba, the club’s £89m record signing, to be out for “a few matches”.

Mourinho said: “I just know that it's a muscular injury and he’s out for the weekend match. That's the only one I'm thinking about. I don’t think further than that.

“So for me, it's simple and objective that he's not playing this weekend. I don't know if it's the same one. I just know it's a hamstring.”

Pogbas was out for three weeks in March with a hamstring issue and it is understood that the was given instructions by United’s medical staff on how to strengthen the muscle to ward off further problems.

But the midfielder is understood to have been getting treatment from a personal trainer, leading to fears that it might have made him more vulnerable to injury.

Pogba is set to miss United’s league games against Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace, plus next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Burton and the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow on September 27.

He is also doubtful for France’s World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus in early October, which they need to win to guarantee a place at the finals in Russia, and faces a fight to be back in time for United’s Premier League trip to Liverpool on October 14.

Mourinho, however, is certain that United will manage.

The manager added: “We have players and we have players waiting for an opportunity because we started the season really well, and we had one match per week, so there was no need to rest players and no need for changes.

View photos Fellaini could start against his old club on Sunday (Man Utd via Getty Images) More

“Honestly, we miss Pogba and we need him but we have good players. Herrera, Fellaini, Carrick. They are waiting for a real chance to start matches. And they are ready. This is also our way of things.

“We lost important players last season at crucial moments and we were not crying or getting excuse. That’s just football.

“Squads try to cope with this kind of situation and I know for a few matches – I don’t know how many, I really cannot tell you how many – we are going to play without Pogba for some matches. We have other players and I trust them totally.”

Sunday’s match will see Wayne Rooney return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving Manchester United for Everton in July.

Mourinho described the former England captain as a “legend”, but urged United fans not to make him feel too comfortable.

He said: “I think he will get the welcome that he deserves. Sometimes in this country the word legend comes too easily, but that’s not the case here. He is a legend of this club.

“He is one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United. The stadium will show him the respect he deserves before and after the match, not during the match.”