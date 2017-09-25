Jose Mourinho eager to hand Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford new Manchester United contracts

Fellaini has become one of the manager's favoured players because of how perfectly he carries out instructions: Getty

Jose Mourinho wants to get new Manchester United deals for Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini secured before the January transfer window opens, The Independent has learned.

There is also an increased sense of relaxation over Ander Herrera's situation and a confidence he will soon sign a new contract.

This follows news that United are set to open contract talks with David De Gea in the next few weeks.

As Mourinho continues to build his squad, he wants players fully focused on the football, so is intent on pre-emptively sorting all such issues before they become a problem and has thereby identified the contract situations of these players as a priority.

Fellaini has become one of the manager's favoured players because of how perfectly he carries out instructions and, with his latest deal up in the summer of 2018, the Portuguese wants to sort a new contract soon.

The Belgian has actually overtaken Herrera in the pecking order but those close to the United squad maintain there is no issue there, and that Mourinho still sees great value in the Spanish midfielder.

His deal also runs out in the summer, but there is a widespread expectation a new contract will be agreed.

Rashford only last year signed a new deal until 2020, but Mourinho also wants to keep such a key player completely happy by rewarding him with an agreement that fully reflects his growing importance in the team.

