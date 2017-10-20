Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play for Manchester United before end of the year

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ahead of schedule in his return from serious injury - AFP

Jose Mourinho has confirmed he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be back playing for Manchester United before the end of the year.

Ibrahimovic has been sidelined since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

But the Swede is stepping up his recovery at United’s Carrington training base and Mourinho is confident he will be back in action this year. Telegraph Sport reported last month that Ibrahimovic expects to be available again in time for the Christmas run of fixtures although he could return before then.

“Zlatan is here, under our control, working as I would expect, so, so hard, but he's not back in a week or a couple of weeks,” said Mourinho.

“Let's let him take his time and be back in the right moment. Do I think he will be back in 2017? Yes I do, but it's just a feeling.”

Marcus Rashford will be available to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday, despite being substituted against Benfica on Wednesday with a knee problem.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game against Benfica Credit: GETTY IMAGES More