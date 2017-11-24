Jose Mourinho fears Marouane Fellaini will quit Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is understood to want a pay increase of £50,000 a week which would take his earnings to around £170,000 a week, or £8.8 m - Getty Images Europe

Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, has admitted he is worried Marouane Fellaini will leave the club.

Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal remain at an impasse.

The Belgium international midfielder rejected a new contract offer in September, and while United remain hopeful of persuading the player to stay, he will be free to talk to foreign suitors in January and Mourinho fears he could be tempted to go next summer.

Fellaini currently earns around £120,000 and is thought to be asking for about £170,000 a week.

“Yes,” the United manager said when asked if he was worried about Fellaini leaving.

Asked what he could do to get Fellaini to stay, Mourinho added: “Nothing. It is a discussion between the player and the board. I’m not involved in contracts, deals.

“I respect both. The respect the player because he has the right, he has the right to decide his future. If he has finished his contract he has the right. I respect the board because the decisions and discussions are under their control. So I just wait, wishing they have an understanding but it is out of my control.”

Mourinho said centre-halves Eric Bailly and Phil Jones remain unavailable through injury and will not be fit to face Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday although he would not rule out starting Marcos Rojo again after a strong showing on his return from a seven-month absence against Basel on Wednesday.

Mourinho believes the next week will be “very important” in terms of the title race with three games in eight days against Brighton, Watford and Arsenal. United trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by eight points.

“We cannot think about the gap, we cannot think about the gap to City, to the fifth position, we just have to focus on ourselves and in matches,” he said. “Obviously for us Brighton, Watford, Arsenal is a very important week but let’s focus on Brighton, ninth in the table, good team, difficult to beat, don’t concede many goals, has a mix of physicality, aggression, quality, creativity. I think Chris is doing a great job. We must focus on this one. I know we have a good record at home and are strong at home but the opponent is going to be difficult for us."