Jose Mourinho gives Ed Woodward transfer shortlist and tells chief to get Manchester United deals over the line

Jose Mourinho is already thinking ahead to the summer transfer window: AFP

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United's transfer plans in the hands of Ed Woodward after securing Champions League football for next season.

United lifted the Europa League trophy after goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earned the side a place back at European football's top table for next year to boot.

Mourinho has been linked with another busy summer after spending over £150m after his arrival with the likes of Pogba and Mkhitaryan joined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the final in Stockholm through injury.

And following the win Mourinho revealed that Woodward knows the targets he is looking for.

"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months," he told BT Sport. "So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now."

United endured a difficult domestic season with indifferent form coupled with a raft of injuries eventually condemning them to a sixth-placed finish and outside the all-important top four.

And Mourinho admits that the rollercoaster year was the most difficult of his glittering career.

"We totally deserved the win. I am so happy to see the boys with the crutches with the trophy and now I am on holiday," he added. "I don't want to see any international friendlies, I am selfish. I can't do it.

"For me, enough is enough. It has been a very hard last few months, we were short of numbers.

"Three trophies in one season and the Champions League. I am very happy in my most difficult season as a manager."