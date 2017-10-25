Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Manchester United youngsters Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe

Jose Mourinho was delighted with the performance of his two youngsters: Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was delighted with the performances of both Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay with both youth products looking at home alongside their senior Manchester United teammates in the win over Swansea.

Jesse Lingard's first brace for the club sealed a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals as United bounced back from defeat at Huddersfield in comfortable fashion at the Liberty Stadium.

Mourinho said after victory over Burton in the previous round that United would be better off without this competition on their itinerary and in a bid to keep his squad fit Mourinho made seven changes for the tie, with only Lingard, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial remaining from the side shocked on Saturday.

Lingard scored twice as United beat Swansea (Getty)

And the Portuguese was particularly pleased with the performances of 19-year-old defender Tuanzebe and 20-year-old midfielder McTominay.