Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Manchester United youngsters Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe
Jose Mourinho was delighted with the performances of both Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay with both youth products looking at home alongside their senior Manchester United teammates in the win over Swansea.
Jesse Lingard's first brace for the club sealed a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals as United bounced back from defeat at Huddersfield in comfortable fashion at the Liberty Stadium.
Mourinho said after victory over Burton in the previous round that United would be better off without this competition on their itinerary and in a bid to keep his squad fit Mourinho made seven changes for the tie, with only Lingard, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial remaining from the side shocked on Saturday.
And the Portuguese was particularly pleased with the performances of 19-year-old defender Tuanzebe and 20-year-old midfielder McTominay.
"I think they did both well," he added. "I'd say Scott probably very well because he was really comfortable and strong in midfield.
"Axel I think he started a little bit shaky but then he got stability and had also a good performance."
The result was just what United needed after the shock of their first Premier League defeat of the season at the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend and Mourinho was delighted with the response of his side on Tuesday evening.
"Since the first minute we felt like we were in the game, we were pressing high, we were comfortable on the pitch," he added. "It was good. We were solid, we were comfortable, we were in control.
"We were really comfortable, our attitude was very good. I'm really happy; no injuries so a good day for us."
With half a dozen senior players sidelined through injury, Mourinho revealed that only centre-back Phil Jones was likely to recover in time for Saturday's Premier League clash with title rivals Tottenham.
"I think Jones will be because today he was on the bench and if I needed him he was ready," he said. "Apart from that I have no news."