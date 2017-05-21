Jose Mourinho hits back at 'dishonest' pundits: 'It's not my fault if their managerial career was very poor'

Jose Mourinho's team selection has come in for criticism of late: Getty

Jose Mourinho used his programme notes ahead of the game with Crystal Palace to continue his war of words with his critics.

The Manchester United boss' team selection has come under fire towards the end of the season with Mourinho's side reaching the final of the Europa League.

Mourinho has thrown all of his focus towards Europe resting players in the Premier League as United failed to stay in the race for the top four.

The decision has come in for heavy criticism with Graeme Souness amongst others suggesting players shouldn't be tired despite Wednesday's clash with Ajax set to a 64th game of the season.

And ahead of the final league game of the year Mourinho took the opportunity to take a shot at those who criticise his decision making.

"I have seen in the football media that certain pundits cannot understand why our players are tired," he wrote ahead of the game at Old Trafford.

"A pundit is not honest if they cannot forget their colours or if they try to hide the truth from their audience. It's not my fault if their managerial career was very poor."

Souness, who managed Rangers, Liverpool and Southampton amongst others, said earlier this week that dealing with a fixture pile-up in the manner Mourinho has only serves to give players an excuse for performing poorly.

"You deal with it and get on with it, it's not a new problem," he told Sky Sports. "I personally never ever felt tired. The more success we had the more I wanted to play, I couldn't wait for the next game.

"The last thing I wanted would have been a manager continually telling me I am tired. If you go down that road you are constantly handing out excuses for your players not to play well. People say the game has changed, but has it changed that much?"