Jose Mourinho insists criticism of Manchester United is his fault – because people are used to him winning titles
Jose Mourinho believes he is a victim of his own success and that his sea of silverware has led to him being judged more harshly than many of his peers.
The Manchester United manager also reacted to recent criticism of his team’s defensive approach against Liverpool and Benfica by indicating that it is “difficult” for his side to play expansively in all matches.
Mourinho arguably received more criticism for a goalless draw at Anfield last Saturday than Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger incurred after respective defeats to bottom club Crystal Palace and Watford.
But as United prepare to face Huddersfield on Saturday lunchtime hoping to record their 11th win in 13 matches this season, Mourinho believes he is paying the price for a gilded 17-year managerial career, during which time he has won 25 leading trophies across four countries.
“I think it’s my fault, because people are used to my teams getting good results and winning titles,” he said. “Other people have more time than I have. Other people have different standards than I have and that’s not a problem for me at all. We are going to lose matches, that’s obvious, and I can imagine we are going to have even more criticism than we have now, but honestly, [it’s] no problem.”
Asked if the criticism was born of jealously, Mourinho said: “I don’t care about what it is. I simply don’t care.”
United have scored four goals in half of their past 12 fixtures, but whereas Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side will look to play on the front foot in all matches, Mourinho was adamant he will adopt a more cautious mindset when necessary.
“I know my team cannot score four, five or six every match. I know that, especially with a certain profile of matches, it is difficult for us to score a lot of goals,” he said. “We have to try to find balances and I’m really happy with what the team is doing. Critics - no problem.”
Although Marcus Rashford is fit to face Huddersfield after being substituted with a knee problem against Benfica, United remain without Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw could also be missing against Huddersfield after neither reported at the Lowry hotel with the rest of the squad on Friday.
Mourinho said he expects Ibrahimovic to return before the end of the year but again claimed he could not put a timescale on when Pogba would be back. The France midfielder is currently in Miami recovering from a serious hamstring injury that has kept him out for over five weeks.
“I have no idea [when he will be back],” said Mourinho, who added that he is only a “moaner” when it comes to fixture issues and not injuries. “If you ask if he can play next week against Tottenham then I don’t know. I’m not telling you no, then he plays, and then you say I lied. I really don’t know. I expect Eric Bailly to be back next week. I cannot tell you about Fellaini or Pogba.”
Asked why Pogba was in Miami and not continuing his rehabilitation in Manchester like Ibrahimovic, Mourinho said. “You will have to ask Dr [Steve] McNally. He is responsible for that. I’m not happy or unhappy [about it]. It’s not my responsibility. I’m in control of the players who are available.”