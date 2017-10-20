Jose Mourinho insists criticism of Manchester United is his fault – because people are used to him winning titles

Jose Mourinho believes he is a victim of his own success and that his sea of silverware has led to him being judged more harshly than many of his peers.

The Manchester United manager also reacted to recent criticism of his team’s defensive approach against Liverpool and Benfica by indicating that it is “difficult” for his side to play expansively in all matches.

Mourinho arguably received more criticism for a goalless draw at Anfield last Saturday than Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger incurred after respective defeats to bottom club Crystal Palace and Watford.

But as United prepare to face Huddersfield on Saturday lunchtime hoping to record their 11th win in 13 matches this season, Mourinho believes he is paying the price for a gilded 17-year managerial career, during which time he has won 25 leading trophies across four countries.

“I think it’s my fault, because people are used to my teams getting good results and winning titles,” he said. “Other people have more time than I have. Other people have different standards than I have and that’s not a problem for me at all. We are going to lose matches, that’s obvious, and I can imagine we are going to have even more criticism than we have now, but honestly, [it’s] no problem.”

Asked if the criticism was born of jealously, Mourinho said: “I don’t care about what it is. I simply don’t care.”

Mourinho has said he know his side cannot score four goals in each game