Jose Mourinho keeping Manchester United on the edge by whipping up a storm ahead of his return to Chelsea

Old Trafford, unusually, was as calm as a mill pond. Barely a ripple of discontent. Too calm it seems for Jose Mourinho. So, out of the blue, the Manchester United manager threw a couple of rocks into the water.

It began when he reverted to safety-first tactics against Liverpool, continued when he appeared to court Paris St Germain openly and culminated with him publicly rebuking his team for a woeful, passionless defeat at Huddersfield.

Now the waters are choppy, and it almost feels like the Portuguese prefers it that way. That a bit of controversy and edginess keeps everybody more focused.

Mourinho does not do serenity. Indeed, even though the club are second in the Premier League, you can expect him to wear a scowl when he emerges from the team bus on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. It has been like that for some time now.

Chelsea fans will probably recognise the Special One’s modus operandi. The ability, whether by design or not, to turn a picnic into a drama.

In his last managerial spell at Chelsea, the club descended from winning the 2015 Premier League into a toxic, relegation-threatened shambles. Chelsea had no alternative but to end his tenure for a second time, cutting short his second spell at the club hours after the staff Christmas lunch because of “palpable discord with the players”, according to technical director Michael Emenalo.

Manchester United seized the opportunity to recruit a serial winner and, hopefully, end the chaos at the club that followed Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

