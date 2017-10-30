Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have not silenced their doubters yet

He put a finger to his pursed lips and locked his eyes on the nearest camera lens. It was a gesture aimed at the experts, Jose Mourinho said, after his Manchester United side scrimped three points from a tight and uninspiring contest with Tottenham Hotspur. One for those “Einsteins”, in the press box and beyond, who happily cast doubts about his methods after three less-than-perfect performances followed a near perfect start.

“Some people speak too much, you know? Calm down, relax,” he told them, but ironically, United's display and his hushing gesture that followed it did little to answer any of the pre-existing questions over his approach.

The match-winning goal, converted by Anthony Martial in the 81st minute, came out of an easily-preventable mistake by Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen, who stepped up too soon when misjudging Romelu Lukaku's flick-on and allowed Martial to scoot in behind. Minutes earlier, Dele Alli had miscued when presented with an excellent opportunity to open the scoring. Had either he or Vertonghen done what they often do in either of those situations, United would not have picked up a valuable win.

That's football, sometimes - a low-scoring sport of fine margins - but it is not Mourinho's football at its best. His United have treated us to several of these unmistakably 'Mourinho' performances in big games so far during his tenure and Saturday was the first time one that ended with a positive result, but it would be a stretch to call the victory convincing or say that his particular game plan worked.

The most remarkable aspect of Mourinho's previous teams was their ability to control the game even when they relinquish control of the ball. There is an authority about the best 'Mourinho ball' performances, a certainty that his side will not only avoid defeat, but they will ultimately overcome their opponents too - think Chelsea at Manchester City in a prematurely-billed 'title decider' in early 2014 or at Liverpool, in a genuine title decider, a few months later.