Jose Mourinho must resist dropping Marcus Rashford for Anthony Martial, says Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has urged Jose Mourinho to resist dropping Marcus Rashford in place of Anthony Martial.

The 19-year-old England international has started in both of United’s opening Premier League fixtures this season, while teammate Martial has been forced to settle for a place on the bench.

But it is the Frenchman who has enjoyed most success in front of goal, scoring as a late substitute in both of United’s 4-0 wins against West Ham and Swansea.

Although Rashford has yet to find the net this season, Neville has told Mourinho to stick by the youngster.

He told Sky Sports: "Martial has been devastating when coming off the bench but there's no doubt he's coming on against teams that are tired.

"He's a brilliant finisher, his composure is brilliant. It'd be unfair for him to come in at the expense of Rashford, if you look at his work, his dribbles, his sprints."

Ryan Giggs, former teammate to Neville, has also heaped praise on United’s frontline which he believes now has multiple goal-scoring options.

United struggled for goals last season, relying almost exclusively on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Giggs believes this is no longer the case.

"They look powerful with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, but what is pleasing to see is the creative players doing well as well,” he said.

"Henrikh Mkhitaryan already has four assists and that will do him the world of good, so hopefully he can get back to his Dortmund form.

"There's a lot of players contributing to goals which is crucial to winning the league.

"Juan Mata scores year-in-year-out, Antony Martial chipping in and when Marcus Rashford and Mkhitaryan join the party you've got options."

United currently sit top of the table and host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of the international break.

