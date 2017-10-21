Jose Mourinho: I have never seen my players have such a poor attitude - they should all explain themselves

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho launched a withering attack on his players after they were out-run and out-fought in a historic 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Mourinho said he cannot even remember a friendly match when his side’s attitude was so poor, adding that his entire squad should come forward and explain themselves.

“I heard that Ander Herrera is in interviews and he is saying that the attitude and the desire was poor,” Mourinho said. “My God. When a player says that and feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why, because I can’t explain that.”

Mourinho initially said that United had been affected by having to travel to play Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, while Huddersfield had a whole week to prepare for the game.

But he then praised the attitude of Huddersfield, whose victory was their first over United for 65 years. “They played like I like, they played with everything they have, like it has to be,” Mourinho said.

“They played with everything: aggression, desire, motivation, sacrifice. The team that deserved to win, won. Simple.

