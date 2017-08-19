Jose Mourinho refusing to get carried away despite back-to-back 4-0 wins for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho declared his Manchester United side were high on confidence as he batted away claims that Paul Pogba should have been sent off in the 4-0 win at Swansea.

Mourinho's side made it eight goals in two Premier League games by following up their opening victory over West Ham with another four-star show at the Liberty Stadium.

United have not started a league campaign as well in their opening two matches since beating Aston Villa 4-1 and Liverpool 4-0 at the start of the 1907-08 season.

But Mourinho refused to get carried away, especially as United began last season with wins against Bournemouth and Southampton.

"The word that describes the team now is confident," he said. "I don't want to see it but, if it happens, I want to see the team losing and see the way we emotionally react to it. It will be another stage, losing and trying to change the result, because at the moment everything is going in our favour.

"It's not always motorway - you find difficult roads and roadworks. I prefer to say we started last season with two matches, six points, and we finished sixth. Two matches are not the end of the world for people who lose, and it's not paradise for people who win."

On United's victory, he added: "The last 10 minutes (looked impressive) because the opponent was losing and trying to get the goal. The reality of the game was 75 minutes 1-0. For 75 minutes the result was open, even if I felt we were in control of the match."

Goalscorer Pogba had earlier escaped a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on the half-hour mark, just four minutes after being booked for a similar foul on Tom Carroll.

But asked if he thought Pogba would see red, Mourinho said: "No, because I didn't think the first yellow card was deserved. The first yellow card is a little bit out of context because I saw Jonathan (Moss) had a criteria where certain action wouldn't bring yellow cards.

"There were actions, especially one on (Nemanja) Matic, that is a yellow card and he decided to speak with the players. I thought with Paul he would do the same, so when the yellow card came I was a bit surprised. I didn't fear the second yellow card."



