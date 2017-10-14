Jose Mourinho rejects accusation Man Utd showed no ambition and points finger at Jurgen Klopp

Jose Mourinho rejected the accusation that his team had shown no ambition to beat their old enemy Liverpool at Anfield by claiming that it was Jurgen Klopp who refused to change his system in the late stages of the two sides’ goalless draw.

The Manchester United manager said that Klopp had brought on three attacking players in the later stages – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke – but without giving up his one-man advantage in midfield.

“He [Klopp] didn’t try anything and he was afraid of our counter attack,” Mourinho said to the BBC. “I had no way to improve my midfield.”

Liverpool enjoyed 62 per cent possession and had the game’s best chance in the first half when David De Gea saved brilliantly from Joel Matip. Klopp also suggested that Romelu Lukaku should have been sent off for an incident involving Dejan Lovren which replays showed was less contentious than the Liverpool manager might have thought.

Romelu Lukaku accidentally clips Dejan Lovren