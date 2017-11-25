Jose Mourinho reveals Michael Carrick will become Manchester United coach after he retires

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Michael Carrick will join his coaching staff at Manchester United as soon as he wants it.

Carrick revealed on Friday night that he had undergone minor heart surgery earlier this season to address an irregular heart rhythm and has only featured once for the club this season.

The irregularity was identified by doctors and the 36-year-old underwent a cardiac ablation to correct the problem.

The former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder signed a one-year contract extension in the summer but is expected to retire at the end of the season and Mourinho confirmed that everyone at the club wants Carrick to join his coaching staff.

“Michael Carrick as a person is more important than Michael as a player,” Mourinho said after the 1-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. “We gave him the time to relax, to recover, to feel confident to make the decision, wants to play, wants to stop.

“He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him, if he wants, when he wants. The chair is in the office for him I want that, the board want that, the owners want that.

“Michael is in a comfortable position the future is with us. But he wants to play until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back. He is one more option more for us.”

In a statement released on Friday night, the United star reassured fans that he is “healthy" and focused on making his comeback for United.

Mourinho also hit out at the critics who have branded his team selections too defensive and he opted to start with both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford against Brighton – a decision which failed to spark the fluid attacks he would have hoped for.