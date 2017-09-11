Jose Mourinho reveals Victor Lindelof will make Manchester United start against Basel in Champions League

Lindelof's only game time has come in the Uefa Super Cup: Getty

Victor Lindelof will receive the first start of his Manchester United career on Tuesday night after Jose Mourinho revealed he will be paired alongside Chris Smalling against Basel.

The game at Old Trafford is United’s first appearance in the Champions League since the 2015/16 season when they were eliminated at the Group Stage.

Lindelof, who was a £31m signing from Benfica during the summer, disappointed on United’s pre-season tour of the United States leaving him yet to play a minute in the Premier League.

The only competitive game time he has seen since joining was the 2-1 Uefa Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid last month, with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones – Mourinho’s first-choice partnership – both suspended.

And the pair are still banned for United’s Champions League return this week, meaning Mourinho Lindelof will get his chance to impress.

“He's (Jones) playing well for us,” Mourinho told reporters.

“He's probably tired with two consecutive matches with the national team so it's good that on Tuesday he gets his rest and it's an opportunity for Smalling and Lindelof to play the Champions League match.”