Jose Mourinho reveals he won't finish his career at Manchester United and hints at possible Paris Saint-Germain move

Jose Mourinho has admitted he doesn't plan to finish his career at Old Trafford: Manchester United

The United boss was appointed in May 2016 and led the club to the Europa League title last season.

Mourinho's side are vying with neighbours Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League this term, but 54-year-old Mourinho is keeping his future options open.

"The only thing I can say is that I'm still a coach with worries, with ambitions, and with the desire to do new things," he told TF1's Telefoot programme. "And I don't believe... no, I'm sure that I won't end my career here."

Asked if that meant at Manchester United, Mourinho said: "Yes."

Mourinho was responding to the question of whether he might one day be tempted to join Paris St Germain.

The club that broke the world transfer record by paying £200.6million to bring in Neymar from Barcelona in the summer have previously been linked with the Portuguese.

And Mourinho explained his son has taken the French capital giants to his heart.

"The other day, my son who lives in London went to Paris and not to Manchester to watch the match," Mourinho said.

Asked why his son chose that option, Mourinho said: "Because at the moment in Paris there is something special. Magic, quality, youth, it's fantastic."