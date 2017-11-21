Jose Mourinho to risk Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Basel

Jose Mourinho is prepared to play Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo against Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday night, despite concerns about the pitch at St Jakob-Park.

United will qualify for the Champions League knockout stage if CKSA Moscow fail to beat Benfica earlier in the day and Mourinho’s side can guarantee top spot in Group A with a point.

But the pitch in Basel has raised some concerns after it had to be re-laid following Switzerland’s World Cup play-off against Northern Ireland 10 days ago, when it cut up badly after heavy rain and was branded a “disgrace” and “unacceptable” by Northern Ireland’s players.

Basel beat Sion 5-1 on the newly-laid surface on Saturday and Raphael Wicky, their coach, and defender Manuel Akanji have moved to reassure Mourinho that it is better than it looks, despite the odd funny bounce.

Mourinho said he was prepared to take Wicky’s word for it and that the pitch would not deter him from starting with Pogba, or playing Ibrahimovic or Rojo, even though the trio have all just returned from serious injuries and he would not know until the game was underway whether the surface was an issue.

Mourinho has encountered pitch problems in Beijing, Odessa and Rostov since taking over as United manager but said the St Jakob-Park surface was far better than that which his team had to play on in Rostov last season.

There has been concern over the St Jakob-Park pitchCredit: KEYSTONE More