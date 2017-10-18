Jose Mourinho sees only positives in defence as Man Utd manager launches attack on 'cry-baby' counterparts
Jose Mourinho defended Manchester United’s tactics after they edged closer to the knockout stages. Having been criticised for the defensive display in the 0-0 draw at Anfield last weekend, United were again far from their swashbuckling best, but Mourinho said: “We’ve played 12 matches – 10 victories, two draws, nine clean sheets. We’re not bad.
“We were the team that was positive and we were always in control. I never felt that we could concede a goal, we were very solid defensively – sometimes I feel that to be good defensively is a crime but it is not a crime. To be good defensively is one step to get results.
“We knew the Benfica pressure could not stay for 90 minutes. The amazing defensive work Liverpool did against us, Benfica could not do that for the whole game. Without any pressure, we knew the goal would arrive.”
United were without midfielders Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, defenders Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic but Mourinho, in a perceived dig at some of his rival Premier League managers, said: “I never speak about injuries.
“Other managers cry and cry and cry – I don’t cry. The way to do it is ignore the players who are injured, to give confidence to the players are available. I can cry for the next five minutes if you like. We don’t have Zlatan, Pogba, Fellaini, Marcos Rojo.”
Mourinho’s injury woes could have worsened, though, with Rashford being forced off 15 minutes from time.
“I thought it was cramps because he was running so much,” Mourinho said. “I thought it was about muscular fatigue, but he felt something in his knee, but to me it doesn’t look a big thing.”
Rashford’s free kick came from a blunder by Benfica No 1 Mile Svilar, who, at 18 years and 52 days, became the youngest goalkeeper to play in the Champions League and Mourinho revealed he had told his players to target the youngster.
“I knew how good the goalkeeper was, I told the players that,” he said. “We had a little bit of a strategy, especially on set-pieces to make him uncomfortable. He risks a lot, but only top keepers do that. He was unlucky for the goal.”
Nemanja Matic also revealed how the the United players had acted on Mourinho’s instructions.
“The manager said to us to try and shoot and get some crosses towards their goalkeeper because he was young and playing his first game,” Matic said.