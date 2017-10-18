Jose Mourinho sees only positives in defence as Man Utd manager launches attack on 'cry-baby' counterparts

Jose Mourinho sent a message out to his rivals following United's defeat of Benfica - AFP

Jose Mourinho defended Manchester United’s tactics after they edged closer to the knockout stages. Having been criticised for the defensive display in the 0-0 draw at Anfield last weekend, United were again far from their swashbuckling best, but Mourinho said: “We’ve played 12 matches – 10 victories, two draws, nine clean sheets. We’re not bad.

“We were the team that was positive and we were always in control. I never felt that we could concede a goal, we were very solid defensively – sometimes I feel that to be good defensively is a crime but it is not a crime. To be good defensively is one step to get results.

“We knew the Benfica pressure could not stay for 90 minutes. The amazing defensive work Liverpool did against us, Benfica could not do that for the whole game. Without any pressure, we knew the goal would arrive.”

United were without midfielders Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, defenders Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic but Mourinho, in a perceived dig at some of his rival Premier League managers, said: “I never speak about injuries.

“Other managers cry and cry and cry – I don’t cry. The way to do it is ignore the players who are injured, to give confidence to the players are available. I can cry for the next five minutes if you like. We don’t have Zlatan, Pogba, Fellaini, Marcos Rojo.”

