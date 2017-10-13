Jose Mourinho the supreme tactician has a plan to beat Liverpool

“To me, analysing the opponent is key because the way I practice and play is influenced by it.” Jose Mourinho, June 2017

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Saturday, almost exactly a year since their last visit when they left with a point and Jose Mourinho railing against the criticism heaped on his shoulders after a goalless draw.

Liverpool mustered three shots on target to United’s one that night, despite having 65 per cent of the ball, and Mourinho was bemused after the match that critics were quick to condemn a game-plan that had not only stifled Liverpool’s plan A but exposed his counterpart Jurgen Klopp’s lack of an alternative remedy to their opponent’s obduracy.

Those bleating about a defensive mindset had conveniently overlooked the many occasions when Sir Alex Ferguson would rock up at Anfield and eschew “the United way” in favour of pragmatism, such as September 2005, when the Scot also left with a point after a hard earned stalemate. In his last 15 visits to Anfield, Ferguson’s United scored more than once on just three occasions.

John Terry, the former Chelsea captain, once remarked that the big games are when Mourinho “comes into his own” and one of the reasons for the Portuguese’s success in them is because no one can ever be quite sure what he is planning next. He is football’s arch-chameleon in that respect. Even without the injured Sadio Mane and with Adam Lallana still sidelined, Liverpool fans will have a pretty good idea of how Klopp will try to tackle United.

John Terry says the big games are where Mourinho 'comes into his own'