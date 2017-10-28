Jose Mourinho taken aback but 'happy' with Ander Herrera's 'passion' comments

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was taken aback by but also “happy” with Ander Herrera’s post-match comments in the wake of Manchester United’s defeat by Huddersfield last weekend.

The United boss heavily criticised his players after the defeat, drawing particular grievance with their “poor attitude” and lack of desire against David Wagner’s side.

Ander Herrera was one player who held his hands up after the 2-1 loss, admitting that he and has team-mates were not as "passionate" and "aggressive" as their hosts.

Despite appearing to initially condemn Herrera's candour, Mourinho claimed on Friday that he was actually "happy" with the midfielder's reaction to the defeat and denied reports that he was particularly critical of some squad members after the game.

"I was surprised but happy about his words because it’s not easy for the players to recognise and admit," he said. "It shows dignity, it shows character and shows intelligence to know the reason why we lost the match.

"Contrary to some imaginary sources that tells you everything we do here, I can promise you that since that match I didn't speak one single second about the match, because no need. No need.

"After Ander's words and the feelings of all the players, I don't need speak about the words. Please, don't pay [attention] to the sources."

