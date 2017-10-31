Jose Mourinho takes fresh dig at Manchester United fans in Benfica programme notes

Jose Mourinho has taken a fresh dig at Manchester United fans as the fallout over their perceived lack of support for Romelu Lukaku continues.

The United manager claimed to be “disappointed” by the reaction to Lukaku’s performance in the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, despite him setting up Anthony Martial’s late winner.

After scoring 11 in his first 10 for United, Lukaku's has not found the net for five games and ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League visit from Benfica, but Mourinho has been resolute in his belief that the supporters could be more appreciative of their £75m summer signing.

"I hope that you enjoy the game more than some of you did against Tottenham," he wrote in United Review ahead of the game.

On Monday Mourinho continued his support of his out-of-sorts striker suggesting the Belgian is "untouchable".

“The fans are the fans. The fans pay their ticket and they are free to express themselves the way they want,” he said. “My job, when I feel they deserve, is to protect my players and I think Romelu is one of the players that should be untouchable in terms of the respect from everyone.

“It is not one ball that hit the post or one save by the opposition goalkeeper that can make Romelu’s contribution below the top level. He’s playing extremely well for us and yes I have to protect my players when I feel the players deserve it.

“Romelu always deserves it because what he does for the team is fantastic and playing football for a striker is not just about scoring goals. For me, untouchable in my team and he should also be untouchable in the respect he deserves from the fans.

“I repeat, the fans are the fans, they pay their ticket, they do what they want, but as a manager, I feel the need to protect to my players when I feel they deserve it.”