Jose Mourinho turns on Man Utd fans who booed Marcus Rashford substitution

Jose Mourinho turned on Manchester United fans who booed his decision to substitute Marcus Rashford, the striker replaced by the match-winning goalscorer Anthony Martial, who gave his side a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

There were boos around Old Trafford when Rashford was called to the touchline on 70 minutes but Mourinho was vindicated when the Frenchman finished Romelu Lukaku’s flick-on for the only goal of the game.

The United manager put his finger to his lips and shushed the supporters into the lens of the Sky Sport cameras at the final whistle and later followed that gesture with criticism in his post-match interviews.

“I really don't understand some reactions why,” he said to Sky Sports. “Are they [the fans] Red Devils? Sometimes I don't know because they [Lukaku and Martial] work amazingly well. Today there were two strikers playing together against three top central defenders - the best we have in Europe - and their work was amazing. He scored with a bad shot but a bad shot sometimes can be a beautiful one."

Mourinho said earlier: "Sometimes he [Martial] starts the match and his contribution is good. Maybe he is not scoring as many times as he does coming from the bench but he is playing well, the same as Rashford, the same as Lukaku. I really don't understand some reactions why.”

Martial came on and struck the winner against Tottenham Credit: Getty Images