Jose Mourinho unhappy with Manchester United's 'PlayStation football' in Champions League win over Basel

Jose Mourinho has revealed he was unhappy with the manner of Manchester United's performance despite a comfortable win over Basel on their return to the Champions League.

Marouane Fellaini headed United into a deserved first-half lead and fellow Belgian Romelu Lukaku followed suit early in the second half with his first goal in the Champions League group stage.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net his first goal in the competition and wrap up a 3-0 win.

But manager Mourinho wasn't entirely pleased insinuating his side took their foot off the gas after Lukaku's second goal.

"Three points are important at home. Until 2-0 we were very stable, we played with confidence," he said. "After 2-0 everything changed. We stopped playing, we stopped thinking, we stopped playing seriously, stopped making the right decisions on the pitch.

"We could have put ourselves in trouble, but they didn't score and we got the third. But it was bad decisions, fantasy football, PlayStation football, flicks and tricks.

"When we stop playing seriously, stop playing as a team, I don't like it."

Meanwhile Mourinho fears Paul Pogba will miss a "few weeks" with a hamstring injury. An evening that started with him leading United out as captain for the first time was brought to an halt inside 19 minutes, with the 24-year-old seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

"I don't know (what the severity is)," he added. "I just know from experience it's a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think. It looks for me too (like a hamstring injury) but I haven't spoken yet to the medical department.

"Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don't cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have (Ander) Herrera, we have (Michael) Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have (Nemanja) Matic."