Jose Mourinho wants Michael Carrick to join Man Utd coaching staff

Michael Carrick has insisted he wants to continue as a player until the end of the season

Jose Mourinho has offered Michael Carrick a role on his coaching staff at Manchester United.

The United midfielder revealed on Friday that he had undergone a cardiac ablation to correct an irregular heart rhythm that left him suffering from dizzy spells and has limited him to just one appearance this season.

But while Carrick wants to see out the remainder of the season and is expected to make his comeback within the next fortnight, the 36 year-old has already been offered the opportunity to join Mourinho’s backroom staff at the end of the season.

Carrick is likely to retire from playing this summer and Mourinho expects the player to remain at the club in a coaching capacity.

Jose Mourinho says having Carrick back as a player will open up his selection options

“Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player, so we gave him time to relax, to recover, to feel confident, to make the decision if he wants to play, if he wants to stop,” Mourinho said after United’s 1-0 win over Brighton.

“He knows my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him, I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that so Michael is in a comfortable situation.

“His future will be with us, but he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back. He’s training so that is one more option for us. We need more players so if Michael wants that, I’m happy with that.”