Joseph lauds 'outstanding' Te'o

Jonathan Joseph would relish the opportunity to partner Ben Te'o in the centres again on the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand.

England internationals Te'o and Joseph were handed the respective number 12 and 13 jerseys by Warren Gatland for Saturday's opening fixture against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Gatland's side only arrived in Auckland on Wednesday and were underwhelming in a 13-7 victory over an opposing team consisting mostly of semi-professional players, with a smattering of Super Rugby experience.

However, Joseph was impressed by the contribution of Te'o, describing the Worcester Warriors back as "outstanding".

"It's up to the coaches in terms of what partnership they want to go for, but it was a joy to play with Ben," added Joseph.

"He was outstanding, he made a lot of half breaks, full breaks and things like that.

"To play alongside him was an absolute pleasure and I hope he keeps that form going forwards."

The Lions' next match will come on Wednesday when they face the Blues at Eden Park.