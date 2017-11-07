Joseph O’Brien denies father Aidan first Melbourne Cup victory
Joseph O’Brien denied his father Aidan a first victory in the Emirates Melbourne Cup in a remarkable result for the Irish in Australia.
The 24-year-old trainer, who only commenced his new career in 2016 after a Classic-winning spell in the saddle, saw his three-year-old Rekindling given a fine ride by Corey Brown to catch O’Brien senior’s Johannes Vermeer close to the line.
Incredibly, Ireland claimed the first three places in the country’s most famous race with the Willie Mullins-trained Max Dynamite finishing third, having taken second place two years ago.
Aidan O’Brien has had a phenomenal season in which he broke the world record of 25 Group or Grade One wins held by the American Bobby Frankel.
It looked briefly as if he would be adding yet another major event to his glittering CV as Ben Melham went for home on Johannes Vermeer but Rekindling, last seen finishing fourth in the St Leger at Doncaster, ran him down for a winning margin of just under half a length.
The first of the three British runners home was the Scottish-trained Nakeeta in fifth, while Hughie Morrison’s well-fancied Marmelo faded from a prominent position into ninth.
“It hasn’t really sunk in, to be honest,” said Joseph O’Brien. “I spoke to my dad on the phone. It’s unbelievable, really. Everyone has done a brilliant job down here looking after him and Corey gave him a great ride.
“Not often in a championship race does it go smoothly but he had the perfect position all the way round. Dad’s horse was second but I would have been delighted for him and obviously he’s delighted for me.”