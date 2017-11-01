VPL Wrap: Joseph Omog not worried about Simba's Sokoine past ahead of Mbeya clash

Simba will be on the road to Mbeya region in the weekend, where they will have two matches to play in Sokoine stadium on different occasions, and the club's head coach Joseph Omog made it clear that he want to make a record now, by coming out with six points in two different fixtures against his opponents Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons.

Omog and his squad will have a heavy task to play in Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya where they have always failed to get good result. On Sunday they will have a clash against Mbeya City and then against Tanzania Prisons in the same football ground on November 18th.

The Cameroonian said, despite of the worse record whenever they played in Mbeya soil, this turn things will never be the same because they won't let it happen as they are longing for the title and three points are very crucial for their progress.

"We understand that it has been a syndrome, we always struggle to win at Sokoine, but now, we cannot afford to lose, and we won't play for a draw, we already have strategies to win against our opponents.

